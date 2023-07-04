Advertise
date 2023-07-04
TPD: One person injured after a shooting near E. Speedway Blvd, N. Camino Seco

The Tucson Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at the 1000 block of North...
The Tucson Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at the 1000 block of North Camino Seco on Monday evening.(MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:18 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at the 1000 block of North Camino Seco on Monday evening.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. Police said he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the TPD, no suspects are in custody and no suspects outstanding.

