Tucson police investigating shooting near Kolb, Tanque Verde

By 13 News Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:07 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near Kolb and Tanque Verde on early Sunday morning, July 2.

Police said they responded to reports of shots fired around 12:15 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found a woman shot.

The TPD said the woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to investigators, the incident was connected to a party in the area. A fight broke out, shots were fired and the woman was hit.

Police said no suspect in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

