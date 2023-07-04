Tucson police investigating shooting near Kolb, Tanque Verde

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near Kolb and Tanque Verde on early Sunday morning, July 2.

Police said they responded to reports of shots fired around 12:15 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found a woman shot.

The TPD said the woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to investigators, the incident was connected to a party in the area. A fight broke out, shots were fired and the woman was hit.

Police said no suspect in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.