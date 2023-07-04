Tucson police respond to shooting near Glenn, Oracle Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at the 2700 block of North Balboa Avenue on Monday evening.

The TPD says an adult male victim has been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say no suspects are in custody at this time.

Detectives are en route to continue the investigation and details are limited.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.