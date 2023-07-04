Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Tucson police respond to shooting near Glenn, Oracle Road

The Tucson Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at the 2700 block of North...
The Tucson Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at the 2700 block of North Balboa Avenue on Monday evening.(Pexels)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:02 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at the 2700 block of North Balboa Avenue on Monday evening.

The TPD says an adult male victim has been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say no suspects are in custody at this time.

Detectives are en route to continue the investigation and details are limited.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo (MGN)
Two motorcyclists killed in crash on Harrison Road in Tucson
The Tucson police responded to a two-vehicle crash shortly before 10:30 p.m. Friday at Golf...
One killed, one fighting for life following crash near Golf Links, Wilmot
The Coronado National Forest said the cause of the Beehive Fire, which started on June 30, is...
UPDATE: Beehive Fire grows to 8,500 acres, 20% contained
The human-caused Charlie Fire burned more than five acres near Vail.
UPDATE: Crews make progress on human-caused Charlie Fire burning near Vail, 80% contained
A tow truck operator removes a vehicle with multiple bullet holes near the area of a mass...
Baltimore block party shooting victims include more than a dozen minors, police say

Latest News

The Coronado National Forest said the cause of the Beehive Fire, which started on June 30, is...
UPDATE: Beehive Fire grows to 8,500 acres, 20% contained
Firefighting efforts continued against the Beehive Fire that sent up smoke that was visible...
Beehive Fire interrupts holiday plans
A murder investigation is underway after six people were found dead and another in critical...
Man charged with murder after 6 found dead, 1 critically injured in house fire, deputies say
The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near Kolb and Tanque...
Tucson police investigating shooting near Kolb, Tanque Verde