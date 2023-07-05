8-year-old victim of prank at Target surprised with shopping spree

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - After an 8-year-old boy with hearing loss was the victim of a heartbreaking prank, a Connecticut community stepped up and made his dreams come true.

A Saturday trip to Target started out as usual for 8-year-old Gabe Lyles and his dad, T.J. Lyles. Then, the father says three men approached them, claiming they were working with the popular YouTube star Mr. Beast, one of Gabe’s favorite YouTubers.

“They said they wanted to do a fill-the-cart challenge where we would be blindfolded. Within 30 seconds, whatever we could put within the cart, they would pay for,” Lyles told WFSB.

Mr. Beast often makes videos about challenges where he gives away free stuff, so the Lyles family believed the men were working for the YouTube channel. They both put on blindfolds and started filling their cart - until Gabe’s father heard the men running away.

“My heart sank. The very last thing in this world I want to do is hurt him [Gabe] at all in any way shape or form,” Lyles said.

It turned out the “shopping cart challenge” was just a mean-spirited prank. The men were not affliated with Mr. Beast.

“It broke my heart because I thought my dreams were coming true,” Gabe said.

Lyles says it was one comment in particular the men made that upset him the most.

“My son leaned in and said he couldn’t hear them because he had to wearing hearing aids. They said, ‘That’s why we are choosing you for this challenge because of your hearing loss,’” he said. “When you say because of his special need, that’s why you chose him. At that point, I can’t let it go.”

Gabe’s father posted about the incident on Facebook, and the Southington community quickly responded. The Town of Southington Commission for Persons with Disabilities gave Gabe a $200 gift card, and Target matched it.

Gabe’s dream for a shopping spree came true Sunday.

“I picked out Nerf guns, water balloons and water guns,” he said. “It made me feel heartwarming and happy.”

Lyles says this shows how generous the Southington community can be. It’s also a lesson in how quickly your day can change with a little kindness.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.