Dog dies after discarded fireworks spark large house fire in Gilbert

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Gilbert family’s home caught fire late Tuesday night after they put used fireworks into their recycling bin.

Crews from Chandler and Mesa Fire departments responded to reports of the fire early Wednesday morning in a neighborhood near Williams Field Road and Val Vista Drive, bringing 30 to 45 firefighters to the scene. The family, including two parents, two children and two dogs, made it safely out of the home, but a third dog was found dead later Wednesday morning. The family said their smoke alarm helped them escape in time.

Investigators learned from the family that they had set off fireworks in their backyard to celebrate the 4th of July and then doused them in water. They then put the used firecrackers into a recycling bin that later ignited next to the house. The fire crawled up into the attic and destroyed the entire roof of the home. One firefighter told Arizona’s Family that the home is a total loss.

One firefighter told Arizona’s Family that the home is a total loss. (Arizona's Family)

“They put water on them, they were cool to the touch, but those will still continue to build heat,” said one of the firefighters at the scene. “Put them in a closed container like that with nothing to cool them or water on them or anything like that or potential combustibles like that; it’s a recipe for the disaster we see here tonight.”

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.