Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Excessive Heat Warning

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:19 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Above-average high temperatures persist this week, with the Excessive Heat Warning extended now through Friday evening. A few afternoons may approach record highs in southern Arizona as temperatures climb 6° to 10° above climate normals.

Moisture gradually increases Friday through the weekend, reintroducing a slight chance for storms during the afternoon and evening hours. Storms will concentrate south and east of Tucson, with concerns of gusty winds and dry lightning.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 107°.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 109°.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 110°. Slight chance of a storm.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 109°. Slight chance of a storm.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 108°. Slight chance of a storm.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a high near 109°. Isolated storms possible.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a high near 108°. Isolated storms possible.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Representative from Tucson formally resigns
State Representative from Tucson formally resigns
At least 10 people shot in Tucson area in just over a week
The Tucson Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at the 3300 block of North...
Juvenile in critical condition after a shooting near Stone, Fort Lowell
Three people shot near Speedway, Swan in Tucson
The sign could be seen on Sunday morning at the Subway location in Rincon on Highway 21.
Too soon? Subway sign pokes fun at recent sub implosion near Titanic wreckage

Latest News

13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, JULY 4, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Excessive Heat Warning Through Friday
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, JULY 4, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, JULY 4, 2023
Local expert discusses how to identify toxic algae in pools, ponds
Algae bloom dangers: what to know about safe swimming
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, JULY 4, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, JULY 4, 2023