Hikes and irreverent humor offer some ways for Irreverent Warriors to prevent veteran suicide

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Statistically speaking, during the Fourth of July holiday, 44 veterans committed suicide. That’s the rate according to America’s Warrior Partnership and cited by Irreverent Warriors. That organization seeks opportunities to connect with veterans who need help.

Irreverent Warriors coordinates hikes through the city. Past locations like Armory Park are the setting for that.

“You know you’re not going to be able to save everyone, but if you can save one person’s life, that’s what it amounts to,” said Luis Vasquez, who served as a Marine and is now the Tucson coordinator of Irreverent Warriors.

Their humor at their events can be irreverent, which is how Irreverent Warriors provides a familiar environment to veterans who might not be handling the return to civilian life so well. On hikes like the one they coordinated through Tucson last year is where the connection can start.

“It’s that dark humor that we go out to the hike and we start, not making fun, but we sort of play with that and say this is the way we’re going to start talking with people. We are the catalyst of providing that healthy, good environment that makes you think that you’re still in,” said Vasquez.

Vasquez explained that feeling like “you’re still in” is important when a veteran feels isolated and worse.

“And honestly, being a veteran myself, you think about yourself and you think about the things that you should have did or could have did and how you can better yourself,” he explained.

The Tucson branch is going on eight years, and the organization has become international as it shares support from those who almost didn’t make it.

“I just had a person reach out to me two weeks ago, believe it or not, and it happens all the time 6:10 where one person put a round through his head and the second round didn’t go off and so he was able to survive and this happened a few years ago and now he wants to participate in his first hike,” Vasquez said.

Donations and sponsorships support the hikes and services to help vets. And on Independence Day, Vasquez encouraged people just to be grateful for where they live and what they have.

“Definitely don’t forget about them, remember them, but definitely remember you and your friends and family again and your country,” he said.

The next Tucson hike is scheduled for October and they usually pass through Armory Park.

