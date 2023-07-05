Advertise
PCSD: Road closed due to crash near La Canada Drive

The PCSD says North and Southbound travel on La Canada Drive is closed at La Canada and Sunset...
The PCSD says North and Southbound travel on La Canada Drive is closed at La Canada and Sunset Road.(MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 9:07 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Pima County Sheriff’s Department Deputies are on the scene of a traffic crash involving injuries on La Canada Drive and Sunset Road. 

The PCSD says North and Southbound travel on La Canada Drive is closed at La Canada and Sunset Road.   

Drivers are encouraged to find alternative routes of travel.

