PCSD: Road closed due to crash near La Canada Drive

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Pima County Sheriff’s Department Deputies are on the scene of a traffic crash involving injuries on La Canada Drive and Sunset Road.

The PCSD says North and Southbound travel on La Canada Drive is closed at La Canada and Sunset Road.

Drivers are encouraged to find alternative routes of travel.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.