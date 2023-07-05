Advertise
Police: Apparent explosion takes out ATM in Oro Valley

Police said an apparent explosion took out an ATM machine in Oro Valley early Wednesday, July 5.
Police said an apparent explosion took out an ATM machine in Oro Valley early Wednesday, July 5.
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:10 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - An “apparent explosion” took out an ATM in Oro Valley early Wednesday, July 5.

The Oro Valley Police Department confirmed it happened at the Wells Fargo in the 500 block of Tangerine Road, which is near North First Avenue.

The OVPD said there is no danger to the public, but drivers are asked to avoid the area.

