Police: Apparent explosion takes out ATM in Oro Valley

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - An “apparent explosion” took out an ATM in Oro Valley early Wednesday, July 5.

The Oro Valley Police Department confirmed it happened at the Wells Fargo in the 500 block of Tangerine Road, which is near North First Avenue.

The OVPD said there is no danger to the public, but drivers are asked to avoid the area.

