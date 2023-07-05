TFD: Crews control house fire near 16th Street

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Crews from the Tucson Fire Department controlled a house fire in the 6000 block of E. 16th St. on Wednesday.

According to TFD, three adult males were evacuated safely and one was evaluated for smoke inhalation.

The TFD says they are investigating the cause of the fire. There are no injuries to firefighters.

Crews contained the east side of the home.

