Tucson man killed in electrical accident mourned by nonprofit

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Spreading Threads, a Tucson nonprofit that helps provide clothes to children in need, says 35-year-old Dalton Lee passed away Tuesday night after being electrocuted Monday morning.

Michele Wright, co-founder of Spreading Threads, says Lee was a dear friend of the non-profit and consistently volunteered there. She added he was installing a new air conditioning unit when he was electrocuted.

“Because of the size of it, he had elected to bring it in with a crane,” said Wright. “So the unit was in front of the building and crane came in kind of to the side. They strapped it up, hoisted it up, and it was going over the top of the building, so Dalton went up on the building to kind of just help guide.”

Pictures Wright shared with 13 News showed the crane was dangerously close to nearby power lines.

“He was holding the crane line in the attempts to guide it down and, from my understanding, it sounds like that crane line intercepted one of the power lines above the building and he was electrocuted.”

Wright says Lee will be remembered as someone who went over and beyond to give back.

“We have a Christmas in July event coming up this Saturday and it’s hot. So he would text me daily saying, “we’re on track, we’re on track, I’m going to get it done.” He would work all day and then work at night. The dedication for that. Any time i needed him, he would be here.”

Spreading Threads has set up a Go Fund Me so the community can help Lee’s family with funeral expenses.

“I want to do anything I can for Caty and her kids,” said Wright. “This isn’t about me or this nonprofit. It’s really about Dalton and his family.”

