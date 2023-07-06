Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Arizona seeing increase of ticks after wet winter season

File photo of ticks.
File photo of ticks.(KWCH)
By Alaina Kwan
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:42 AM MST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After a wet and rainy winter, experts say this can be a bad tick season across the county and here in Arizona.

Although ticks aren’t too big of a problem in our state, entomologists with the University of Arizona anticipate more to pop up because they love hanging out in the vegetation. Considering the state has seen many more brush and weeds grow in the past few months, they are urging folks to take preventative measures and be aware that they’re out there.

The concern is that common ticks around the Valley are carriers of the Rocky Mountain Fever, and a species in the northwest region can be carriers of Lyme disease. There’s nothing to be scared or alert of. Still, as people may go cool off in the high country, experts recommend having tick repellent on you, covering any exposed skin, and ensuring you take preventative medications for your dogs. Ticks can be found on trails, campsites, backyards, and more. If you find yourself bitten by one, you should use tweezers to pull it off immediately so its pathogens don’t get transmitted to you.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said an apparent explosion took out an ATM machine in Oro Valley early Wednesday, July 5.
UPDATE: Apparent explosion takes out ATM in Oro Valley
Spreading Threads, a Tucson nonprofit, says Dalton Lee passed away being electrocuted Monday...
Tucson man killed in electrical accident mourned by community, nonprofit
Tucson Police investigating domestic violence situation
State Representative from Tucson formally resigns
State Representative from Tucson formally resigns
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash near Golf Links, Pantano

Latest News

U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Air and Marine Operations and U.S. Border Patrol rescued...
CBP Air and Marine Operations rescue two people near Montana Peak, southwest of Arivaca
One officer then sprints into action and begins chasing the animal down the street.
VIDEO: Glendale police officers wrangle 2 runaway goats on wild chase
CBP Air and Marine Operations rescue two people near Montana Peak, southwest of Arivaca
CBP Air and Marine Operations rescue two people near Montana Peak, southwest of Arivaca
White House officials said the visit highlighted the administration’s commitment to Native...
VP Kamala Harris discusses climate change, water crisis during Arizona visit
Pursuit ends in Marana and leads to discovery of fentanyl pills
Pursuit ends in Marana and leads to discovery of fentanyl pills