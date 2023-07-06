Advertise
Beehive Fire 2 burning 100 acres

The forest service says the Beehive Fire 2 is 100 acres and has no containment.
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:08 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Coronado National Forest detected the Beehive Fire south of the Beehive Fire at 10:00 p.m. on July 4.

The forest service says the Beehive Fire 2 is 100 acres and has no containment.

Helicopters began bucket drops of water to address hot spots. Resources were called in for additional support from around the area as crews continued their work on the Beehive Fire.

In an email, the Coronado National Forest said, “By this evening, the entire perimeter had been surrounded by retardant and firefighters were continuing to reinforce the line. Firefighters plan to continue this work into tomorrow.”

The forest service says there was no significant smoke throughout the day. It is anticipated to be minimal throughout the night and into tomorrow.

The following closures remain in place:

  • Arivaca Lake
  • Arivaca Campground,
  • NFS Road 4127, NFS Road 4130
  • All National Forest and Arizona Game and Fish land within 2 miles of the center of the lake in any direction remain closed to aid in firefighting efforts on the Beehive Fire.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

