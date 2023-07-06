CBP Air and Marine Operations rescue two people near Montana Peak, southwest of Arivaca

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Air and Marine Operations and U.S. Border Patrol rescued two U.S. citizens suffering from heat stress near Montana Peak, southwest of Arivaca at 1:10 p.m. on Monday.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Tucson Border Patrol Station for help responding to two U.S Citizens requesting immediate medical assistance. One person was falling in and out of consciousness and the second person was suffering from extreme heat stress.

According to the CBP, at approximately 2:55 p.m., agents contacted the man and a woman and began field expedient cooling measures, recognizing the critical nature of the situation. Agents provided shade with a small tarp and poured cold water from their carriers onto the man and woman. Intravenous therapy was started by a Border Patrol Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) while an immediate air evacuation was requested.

“CBP’s Border Patrol and Air and Marine agents operate daily in the extreme terrain and excessive heat conditions so common in southern Arizona, often with minimal regard for their own safety and well-being,” said John Modlin, Chief Patrol Agent for Tucson Sector. “Border Patrol agents will literally give up their own water off their backs to save a life knowing they still have to hike out of the remote terrain in 100 plus degree heat.”

Due to the terrain and no suitable place to land, an Air and Marine Rescue Specialist Emergency Medical Technician and a Border Patrol Search Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) paramedic were lowered to the scene using the helicopter’s hoist to assess the injuries.

Due to the fragile state of the patients, the aircrew evacuated the man and woman to Banner University Medical Center for further medical treatment and evaluation.

“During the hot summer months, people in the deserts of southern Arizona can quickly succumb to the heat,” said Jose Muriente, Deputy Director of Air Operations, Tucson Air Branch. “In this case, the man and woman were able to realize the situation they were in and contact emergency services and CBP was able to respond to the situation. All too often, people wait too long to call for help.”

