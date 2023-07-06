Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Excessive Heat Warning

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:07 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Above-average high temperatures persist this week, with the Excessive Heat Warning extended now through Friday evening. A few afternoons may approach record highs in southern Arizona as temperatures climb 6° to 10° above climate normals.

Moisture gradually increases Friday through early next week, reintroducing a slight chance for storms during the afternoon and evening hours. Storms will concentrate south and east of Tucson, with concerns of gusty winds and dry lightning. The best chance for wetting rains will hug the international border.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 110°.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 110°. Slight chance of a storm.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 109°. Slight chance of a storm.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 108°. Isolated storms possible.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a high near 108°. Isolated storms possible.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a high near 110°. Isolated storms possible.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a high near 111°. Isolated storms possible.

