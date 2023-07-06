Food bank extends hours as food insecurity in Tucson grows

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Accessibility to food for those who need it most in Tucson just got a little bit easier.

The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona is adding extra food distribution hours to help with the ever-growing need for affordable, nutritious foods.

CEO of the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, Malea Chavez says this has always been her goal since she started working for the nonprofit.

“Especially families with children who are in school, folks that are still working, a lot of our seniors who also have family members that they rely on to bring them here who have jobs during the week, and our volunteers as well have made that request to us time and time again of having more accessible hours,” Chavez said.

Chavez says every year, the number of people they serve increases by 20%.

“Increased cost of food, inflation, cost of gas, housing prices and costs just skyrocketing for folks,” Chavez said.

Rob Landry visits the food bank every month, but finding the time to visit is a struggle.

“It supplements. Right now where I work they cut our hours and so it’s a great help for our family and it’s a little bit of everything, so it’s really great,” Landry said, “but I’m always trying to find times to get here. I work 4 PM to 2 AM at my work so it can be difficult.”

While many people who use the food bank are looking forward to the increase in hours, the nonprofit is worried about getting enough volunteers to make it work.

“The summers are a little bit challenging for us in general,” Chavez said, “and now with these expanded hours, we are in need of additional volunteers.”

The announcement follows the food bank’s addition of food distribution on the 4th Saturday of every month. Over 300 people were served on the first Saturday that ran.

You can volunteer to help at the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona by clicking here.

