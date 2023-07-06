Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Food bank extends hours as food insecurity in Tucson grows

By Katherine Patterson
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 8:46 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Accessibility to food for those who need it most in Tucson just got a little bit easier.

The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona is adding extra food distribution hours to help with the ever-growing need for affordable, nutritious foods.

CEO of the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, Malea Chavez says this has always been her goal since she started working for the nonprofit.

“Especially families with children who are in school, folks that are still working, a lot of our seniors who also have family members that they rely on to bring them here who have jobs during the week, and our volunteers as well have made that request to us time and time again of having more accessible hours,” Chavez said.

Chavez says every year, the number of people they serve increases by 20%.

“Increased cost of food, inflation, cost of gas, housing prices and costs just skyrocketing for folks,” Chavez said.

Rob Landry visits the food bank every month, but finding the time to visit is a struggle.

“It supplements. Right now where I work they cut our hours and so it’s a great help for our family and it’s a little bit of everything, so it’s really great,” Landry said, “but I’m always trying to find times to get here. I work 4 PM to 2 AM at my work so it can be difficult.”

While many people who use the food bank are looking forward to the increase in hours, the nonprofit is worried about getting enough volunteers to make it work.

“The summers are a little bit challenging for us in general,” Chavez said, “and now with these expanded hours, we are in need of additional volunteers.”

The announcement follows the food bank’s addition of food distribution on the 4th Saturday of every month. Over 300 people were served on the first Saturday that ran.

You can volunteer to help at the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona by clicking here.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Representative from Tucson formally resigns
State Representative from Tucson formally resigns
At least 10 people shot in Tucson area in just over a week
Police said an apparent explosion took out an ATM machine in Oro Valley early Wednesday, July 5.
Police: Apparent explosion takes out ATM in Oro Valley
Three people shot near Speedway, Swan in Tucson
The Tucson Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at the 3300 block of North...
Juvenile in critical condition after a shooting near Stone, Fort Lowell

Latest News

The Coronado National Forest said the cause of the Beehive Fire, which started on June 30, is...
UPDATE: Beehive Fire 10,532 acres, 62% contained
Shipping containers used on the border could provide shelter and community
Shipping containers used on the border could provide shelter and community
Hundreds of animals lost after 4th of July, PACC works hard to reunite pets with families
Hundreds of animals lost after 4th of July, PACC works hard to reunite pets with families
Spreading Threads, a Tucson nonprofit, says Dalton Lee passed away being electrocuted Monday...
Tucson man killed in electrical accident mourned by community, nonprofit