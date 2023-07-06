Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash near Golf Links, Pantano

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A motorcyclist was seriously hurt in a two-vehicle crash near Golf Links and Pantano in Tucson late Wednesday, July 5.

The Tucson Police Department said the accident happened around 7:45 p.m.

The TPD said the motorcyclist, a man, was transported to the hospital with critical injuries and the investigation is ongoing.

