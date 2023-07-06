Pursuit ends in Marana and leads to discovery of fentanyl pills

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is releasing details of a pursuit that ended in Marana Thursday morning, July 6, with three people being taken into custody.

PCSO says a deputy saw a stolen vehicle along Interstate 10 near milepost 200 and tried to conduct a traffic stop.

PCSO says the suspect vehicle took off and exited on Tangerine Road where a DPS helicopter monitored the vehicle’s location from overhead.

All three occupants were taken into custody shortly after PCSO says they abandoned the vehicle near Camino De Oeste.

A backpack containing approximately 2,000 fentanyl pills, a small amount of suspected fentanyl powder, and paraphernalia indicative of sales activity was found in the area where the suspects tried to run off.

The driver, 20-year-old Kaisala Wan, was arrested and booked into the Pinal County Jail for theft of means of transportation and unlawful flight from law enforcement.

