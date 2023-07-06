Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Southwest Airlines flight diverted after attendant, passengers receive bomb threat

A Southwest flight from Las Vegas to Maui was diverted to Oakland due to an alleged bomb threat.
A Southwest flight from Las Vegas to Maui was diverted to Oakland due to an alleged bomb threat.(Arizona's Family | File image)
By KHNL Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:18 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A plane heading to Hawaii had to be diverted after an alleged bomb threat was announced to passengers and crew.

KHNL reports the incident happened on Monday on a Southwest Airlines flight that departed Las Vegas en route to Maui.

According to the flight tracking website FlightAware, flight 3316 was diverted nearly two hours after takeoff to Oakland.

A flight attendant and others onboard reported receiving a threatening picture that was AirDropped onto their phone regarding a bomb on the plane.

A passenger on board said that after landing in Oakland an officer boarded the plane along with police K-9s to search the cabin and items on the plane.

Authorities didn’t announce any immediate arrests.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said an apparent explosion took out an ATM machine in Oro Valley early Wednesday, July 5.
Police: Apparent explosion takes out ATM in Oro Valley
Spreading Threads, a Tucson nonprofit, says Dalton Lee passed away being electrocuted Monday...
Tucson man killed in electrical accident mourned by community, nonprofit
State Representative from Tucson formally resigns
State Representative from Tucson formally resigns
A video shows a shark swimming very close to beachgoers at Navarre Beach in Florida.
‘Get out of the water’: Video shows large shark swimming very close to beachgoers
At least 10 people shot in Tucson area in just over a week

Latest News

Police said an apparent explosion took out an ATM machine in Oro Valley early Wednesday, July 5.
UPDATE: Apparent explosion takes out ATM in Oro Valley
Conrad Ahrens is facing several charges following a Fourth of July crash near La Canada and...
One arrested after three-vehicle crash near La Canada and Sunet
Houston police said prosecutors have declined to bring false report charges against Janie...
Texas man reported missing as a teen in 2015 returned home the next day, police say
President Joe Biden speaks during a stop at a solar manufacturing company that's part of his...
Biden makes his economic case in deep-red South Carolina, says his policies add jobs in GOP-led states