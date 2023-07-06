Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

‘They’ll be greatly missed’: Couple together for 57 years die in house fire

A couple in Pennsylvania was killed in a house fire after living in the home for more than 50 years. (Source: WTAE, family photos)
By Tori Yorgey, WTAE
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:43 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAE) - A couple who were together for more than a half-century died in a house fire early Monday morning.

‘They’ll be greatly missed. My heart is broken,” said Lenise Anderson, the couple’s daughter.

Lenise Anderson is one of three children belonging to 76-year-old Larry and 74-year-old Charmaine Anderson who had called their house in the Beltzhoover neighborhood home since 1972.

“They died together, 57 years. One wouldn’t have been without the other,” Lenise Anderson said.

It was around 5:30 in the morning when neighbors said they saw flames engulfing the Anderson home.

Fire crews said they got to the house within four minutes, but the couple did not survive.

Now, the couple’s loved ones are remembering the legacy they left behind, including their love of music.

“My grandfather played the guitar all my life, played the bass, the piano. My grandmother was a singer. They had a group for years,” said Christo Washington, the couple’s grandson.

The family said the two left a legacy of love that included their loved ones and the community.

“They loved their family; they loved their community. This was always a house where anybody could get love as they always gave their love to everybody,” Brandi Anderson, a cousin, said.

The family said they will continue the couple’s loving legacy after their death.

“It’s a legacy. They left a legacy that I’m proud of and I’m proud to carry on,” Washington said.

Copyright 2023 WTAE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said an apparent explosion took out an ATM machine in Oro Valley early Wednesday, July 5.
UPDATE: Apparent explosion takes out ATM in Oro Valley
Spreading Threads, a Tucson nonprofit, says Dalton Lee passed away being electrocuted Monday...
Tucson man killed in electrical accident mourned by community, nonprofit
Tucson Police investigating domestic violence situation
State Representative from Tucson formally resigns
State Representative from Tucson formally resigns
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash near Golf Links, Pantano

Latest News

A security guard wearing an electric fan on his neck wipes his sweat on a hot day in Beijing,...
Earth hit an unofficial record high temperature this week – and stayed there
U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Air and Marine Operations and U.S. Border Patrol rescued...
CBP Air and Marine Operations rescue two people near Montana Peak, southwest of Arivaca
One officer then sprints into action and begins chasing the animal down the street.
VIDEO: Glendale police officers wrangle 2 runaway goats on wild chase
CBP Air and Marine Operations rescue two people near Montana Peak, southwest of Arivaca
CBP Air and Marine Operations rescue two people near Montana Peak, southwest of Arivaca