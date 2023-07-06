Tucson Police investigating domestic violence situation
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:54 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson Police officers are investigating a domestic violence situation today, July 6.
Police say a male victim is in surgery after suffering critical injuries.
This is happening in the area of Dodge and Speedway.
TPD tells 13 News an explosive ordnance disposal unit is on scene to examine an item inside the home.
No arrests have been made.
