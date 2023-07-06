Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Tucson Police investigating domestic violence situation

(Source: MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:54 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson Police officers are investigating a domestic violence situation today, July 6.

Police say a male victim is in surgery after suffering critical injuries.

This is happening in the area of Dodge and Speedway.

TPD tells 13 News an explosive ordnance disposal unit is on scene to examine an item inside the home.

No arrests have been made.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said an apparent explosion took out an ATM machine in Oro Valley early Wednesday, July 5.
Police: Apparent explosion takes out ATM in Oro Valley
Spreading Threads, a Tucson nonprofit, says Dalton Lee passed away being electrocuted Monday...
Tucson man killed in electrical accident mourned by community, nonprofit
State Representative from Tucson formally resigns
State Representative from Tucson formally resigns
A video shows a shark swimming very close to beachgoers at Navarre Beach in Florida.
‘Get out of the water’: Video shows large shark swimming very close to beachgoers
At least 10 people shot in Tucson area in just over a week

Latest News

13 NEWS LOGO
WATCH NOW: Vice President Harris visits Arizona
The PCSD says North and Southbound travel on La Canada Drive is closed at La Canada and Sunset...
UPDATE: One arrested after crash near La Canada Drive
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash near Golf Links, Pantano
Heat exposure kills over 100 migrants along Southwest Border
Heat exposure kills over 100 migrants along Southwest Border