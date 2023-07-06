VP Kamala Harris discusses climate change, water crisis during Arizona visit

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Vice President Kamala Harris arrived in Arizona on Thursday for a meeting with Native American communities and Tribal Nations. This was the first time a sitting vice president had visited the Gila River Indian Community. The stop is part of the Investing in America Tour, showing the administration’s infrastructure investment.

White House officials said the visit highlighted the administration’s commitment to Native communities. “President Joe Biden and I believe that the bonds between our nations are sacred. And we believe we have a duty to safeguard and strengthen those bonds, to uphold our trust and treaty obligations, to honor Tribal sovereignty, and to ensure Tribal self-determination,” Harris said. She also spoke about the $500 million invested in helping Native American businesses.

Harris was also briefed about GRIC’s water pipeline project, which will help ensure communities receive reliable access to clean water and reduce Colorado River usage. The pipeline project is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2024. Harris spoke about climate change affecting Native communities. “In order to create enduring solutions to the climate crisis, we must then rely on the knowledge and the experience of Native communities. And that is why we are investing billions of dollars to help fund Native-led — not Native-consulted — Native-led, climate-resilient infrastructure projects,” she explained.

The vice president also touched base about the Indian Child Welfare Act, which was upheld last month by the Supreme Court. ICWA prioritizes keeping Native American children up for adoption or in foster care with Native American families and on their tribal lands. “So I celebrate, as we all do, what happened at the Court. But when you read closely the attacks and how the Court ruled, let’s be fully aware of not only the essential protection that ICWA provides but also understand that whatever gains we make will not be permanent if we’re not vigilant,” Harris said. “So while we applaud the Supreme Court’s decision, I am very clear-eyed: We know this will not be the last threat to this very important law. And we must continue to work together, and we will work with Native leaders to safeguard the protections of ICWA.”

Harris previously visited Tonopah in January for the Ten West Link groundbreaking ceremony. That project is slated to deliver energy to millions in central Arizona and southern California.

Vice President Kamala Harris visited Tonopah for a groundbreaking ceremony for a clean energy project but explained why she didn't go to the border.

