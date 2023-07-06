Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

WATCH: Glendale police officers wrangle 2 runaway goats on wild chase

After the brief chase with officers, both goats were safely returned to their owners.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 1:20 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Instead of a wild goose chase, a couple of Glendale police officers went on a wild goat chase over the weekend! Last Saturday, several officers received a call of two runaway goats near 80th and Glendale avenues. “This was not only a hazard to those commuting on the road but to the goats themselves,” Glendale police said. So the officers headed out to the neighborhood — and the chase was on!

One officer’s body-cam shows one goat running through the street while several people chase after it. The goat jumps and avoids everyone trying to wrangle it before darting through people’s yards. One officer then sprints into action and begins chasing the animal down the street. Finally, he was able to catch up to the goat and grab it. “Let’s go! That’s how we do it!” the officer cheers. “That’s how we do it, boys!”

Meanwhile, another officer’s body-cam shows the second goat running through an open field. Luckily, that goat didn’t put up too much of a fight and was caught. Both goats were safely returned to their owners.

One of the officers has previous wrangling experience and even helped the department round up a mule a few weeks ago.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said an apparent explosion took out an ATM machine in Oro Valley early Wednesday, July 5.
UPDATE: Apparent explosion takes out ATM in Oro Valley
Spreading Threads, a Tucson nonprofit, says Dalton Lee passed away being electrocuted Monday...
Tucson man killed in electrical accident mourned by community, nonprofit
State Representative from Tucson formally resigns
State Representative from Tucson formally resigns
A video shows a shark swimming very close to beachgoers at Navarre Beach in Florida.
‘Get out of the water’: Video shows large shark swimming very close to beachgoers
At least 10 people shot in Tucson area in just over a week

Latest News

Pursuit ends in Marana and leads to discovery of fentanyl pills
Pursuit ends in Marana and leads to discovery of fentanyl pills
Pursuit ends in Marana and leads to discovery of fentanyl pills
13 NEWS LOGO
WATCH NOW: 13+ News afternoon update for July 6
Conrad Ahrens is facing several charges following a Fourth of July crash near La Canada and...
One arrested after three-vehicle crash near La Canada and Sunset