Actor from The Walking Dead to appear at Tucson Comic Con
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:31 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson Comic Con announced another guest appearance for this year’s event.
Organizers say Chandler Riggs will be on hand as a featured guest for fans to meet and obtain an autograph.
Riggs is best known for his portrayal of Carl Grimes on the popular AMC horror-drama television series The Walking Dead from 2010-2018.
The actor currently holds a recurring role on the show A Million Little Things. He also has a successful music career and owns a production company to pursue producing and directing interests.
Tucson Comic Con will be held September 1-3 at the Tucson Convention Center.
Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.