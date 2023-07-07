Actor from The Walking Dead to appear at Tucson Comic Con

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson Comic Con announced another guest appearance for this year’s event.

Organizers say Chandler Riggs will be on hand as a featured guest for fans to meet and obtain an autograph.

Riggs is best known for his portrayal of Carl Grimes on the popular AMC horror-drama television series The Walking Dead from 2010-2018.

The actor currently holds a recurring role on the show A Million Little Things. He also has a successful music career and owns a production company to pursue producing and directing interests.

Tucson Comic Con will be held September 1-3 at the Tucson Convention Center.

