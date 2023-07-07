Car fire spreads to home in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson Fire crews responded to a fire this morning, July 7, that spread from a car to a home.

This happened in the 7300 block of E. Brooks Drive, which is near Stella and Kolb.

Tucson Fire says one adult male was treated for burns to his hands and head. A second victim was evaluated on scene for smoke inhalation.

TFD says investigators are now working to determine a cause.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.