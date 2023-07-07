Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Car fire spreads to home in Tucson

Car fire spreads to home in Tucson
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:05 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson Fire crews responded to a fire this morning, July 7, that spread from a car to a home.

This happened in the 7300 block of E. Brooks Drive, which is near Stella and Kolb.

Tucson Fire says one adult male was treated for burns to his hands and head. A second victim was evaluated on scene for smoke inhalation.

TFD says investigators are now working to determine a cause.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pursuit ends in Marana and leads to discovery of fentanyl pills
Authorities: Pursuit that ended in Marana led to discovery of around 2,000 fentanyl pills
Tucson Police investigating domestic violence situation
Spreading Threads, a Tucson nonprofit, says Dalton Lee passed away being electrocuted Monday...
Tucson man killed in electrical accident mourned by community, nonprofit
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash near Golf Links, Pantano
Conrad Ahrens is facing several charges following a Fourth of July crash near La Canada and...
One arrested after three-vehicle crash near La Canada and Sunset

Latest News

Car fire spreads to home in Tucson
Construction workers help put out vehicle fire in Marana
Construction workers help put out vehicle fire in Marana
Construction workers help put out vehicle fire in Marana
Construction workers help put out vehicle fire in Marana
13 NEWS LOGO
WATCH NOW: More excessive heat and possible records