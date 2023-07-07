Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Concertgoer threw phone at Drake during show

FILE - Drake appears on screen during a tribute to Lil Wayne at the Black Music Collective on...
FILE - Drake appears on screen during a tribute to Lil Wayne at the Black Music Collective on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at The Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. Someone threw a phone at him during a concert in Chicago on Wednesday.(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:19 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Drake is the latest performer to get hit on stage by something thrown by a concertgoer.

Someone threw a cell phone onto the stage, seemingly hitting Drake in the arm or wrist, during a concert in Chicago on Wednesday.

The phone fell to the floor.

Drake apparently was not hurt and continued the show.

It’s the latest in a slew of similar incidents in the several few weeks.

Targets have included Bebe Rexha, Kelsea Ballerini and Ava Max.

Pink had a wheel of cheese and human ashes thrown at her while performing on stage in two separate incidents at her shows.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pursuit ends in Marana and leads to discovery of fentanyl pills
Authorities: Pursuit that ended in Marana led to discovery of around 2,000 fentanyl pills
Tucson Police investigating domestic violence situation
Spreading Threads, a Tucson nonprofit, says Dalton Lee passed away being electrocuted Monday...
Tucson man killed in electrical accident mourned by community, nonprofit
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash near Golf Links, Pantano
Conrad Ahrens is facing several charges following a Fourth of July crash near La Canada and...
One arrested after three-vehicle crash near La Canada and Sunset

Latest News

Police released video of suspects in the death of a Lyft driver who immigrated from Afghanistan.
Lyft driver who died in shooting had fled Taliban takeover in Afghanistan; police release video of suspects
Police released video of suspects in the death of a Lyft driver who immigrated from Afghanistan.
Video released of suspects in Lyft driver death
US destroying last of its chemical weapons
President Joe Biden speaks during a stop at a solar manufacturing company that's part of his...
Biden launches new push to limit health care costs, hoping to show he can save money for families