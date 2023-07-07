Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Construction workers help put out vehicle fire in Marana

Construction workers help put out vehicle fire in Marana
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:19 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Some quick-thinking construction workers put out a vehicle fire before it could spread this morning, July 7.

Marana Police says an officer noticed a broken-down vehicle on I-10 near Tangerine that was having some kind of fire.

Two officers used a fire extinguisher, but within a few seconds, a group of construction workers jumped in and used a water truck and hose.

Marana Police says the workers then vanished back into the construction site, needing no recognition or praise.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pursuit ends in Marana and leads to discovery of fentanyl pills
Authorities: Pursuit that ended in Marana led to discovery of around 2,000 fentanyl pills
Tucson Police investigating domestic violence situation
Spreading Threads, a Tucson nonprofit, says Dalton Lee passed away being electrocuted Monday...
Tucson man killed in electrical accident mourned by community, nonprofit
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash near Golf Links, Pantano
Conrad Ahrens is facing several charges following a Fourth of July crash near La Canada and...
One arrested after three-vehicle crash near La Canada and Sunset

Latest News

Construction workers help put out vehicle fire in Marana
Construction workers help put out vehicle fire in Marana
13 NEWS LOGO
WATCH NOW: More excessive heat and possible records
Actor from The Walking Dead to appear at Tucson Comic Con
Actor from The Walking Dead to appear at Tucson Comic Con
‘Historic day’ as Green Valley Fire District adds another ambulance
‘Historic day’ as Green Valley Fire District adds another ambulance