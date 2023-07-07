Construction workers help put out vehicle fire in Marana

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Some quick-thinking construction workers put out a vehicle fire before it could spread this morning, July 7.

Marana Police says an officer noticed a broken-down vehicle on I-10 near Tangerine that was having some kind of fire.

Two officers used a fire extinguisher, but within a few seconds, a group of construction workers jumped in and used a water truck and hose.

Marana Police says the workers then vanished back into the construction site, needing no recognition or praise.

No one was hurt.

