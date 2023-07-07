Driver finds bobcat stuck under car hood while driving to work in Gila Bend
The bobcat was rescued and amazingly had no injuries.
GILA BEND, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A daily commute to work was anything but normal for one Valley man after finding a bobcat lodged inside his truck’s engine compartment a couple of months ago.
In May, a man was driving to work in Gila Bend when he unknowingly hit a bobcat. When he parked his car, the man heard a strange noise from under his hood and went to see what it was. When he opened the hood, he was shocked to see two eyes staring right at him. He quickly discovered that the additional passenger was a bobcat stuck in his engine compartment.
Deputies from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office and Arizona Game and Fish officials showed up to help rescue the stuck bobcat and remove it from the engine compartment.
The bobcat was sedated and eventually rescued from the engine with no injuries. Wildlife officials released the animal back into the wild.
See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.