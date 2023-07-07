Electrolytes are another key to a safer summer

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - As the excessive heat continues in Tucson, people are advised to drink more water, but local officials also suggest adding electrolytes into the mix.

“If you’re living in Arizona for any amount of time, you need to drink extra water, but electrolytes, which are really what help us operate our motor nerves, set functions pretty much everything that’s going to operate through sodium, potassium, chloride,” said Adin Demasi, Captain with Golder Ranch Fire District.

When one is out in the heat, it can be easy to lose electrolytes. Electrolytes are minerals such as sodium, calcium, and potassium.

“Your body is composed of water and a combination of electrolytes and different compositions. We lose a lot of electrolytes on bodily fluids,” said Dr. Lourdes Castañon, director of Banner University Medical. “And in our lovely weather, that would be in sweat.”

Castañon added that outdoor workers can be particularly vulnerable.

“Our workers outside are the ones that we are mostly concerned about during this time of year because they’re out in the sun. They lose track of time because they’re very busy doing something. So, it is those that we are mostly concerned about,” said Castañon.

If you do find yourself outside for a long period, you should be aware of some signs of electrolyte loss.

“You’re going to have the same sort of symptoms that you would with dehydration, headaches and dizziness, lightheadedness, you may see some cramping,” said Demasi.

But you must also be careful because you can take in too much. If you take too much, you will experience similar symptoms to electrolyte loss.

“If you consume too much, you could offset that balance and if you take too many electrolytes and not enough water, again, it will cause the same shifts as if you took too much water and too little electrolytes so it causes imbalance in your cells,” said Castañon.

And while everyone’s body may be different, there are some tips to follow to stay safe.

“Every four drinks, you should probably think about adding some sort of electrolyte drink,” said Demasi. “Another good thing is just to get it through food sources from unsalted nuts, fruit, anything that’s going to have a little bit higher sodium content because you can essentially drown out your electrolytes by drinking too much water without enough nutrients to back it up.”

Castañon added that if you are out in the heat and you stop sweating, seek immediate attention. This is a sign that your body may not be functioning properly.

