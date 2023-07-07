Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Federal government to crack down on edibles that ‘copycat’ popular snacks

The federal government is cracking down on companies that sell edibles resembling popular snack...
The federal government is cracking down on companies that sell edibles resembling popular snack foods.(U.S. Federal Trade Commission via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:28 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The federal government is cracking down on companies that sell edibles resembling popular snack foods.

The Food and Drug Administration and Federal Trade Commission sent warning letters to six companies that sell products containing Delta 8 THC in packaging that looks like Doritos and Jolly Ranchers, among others.

Delta 8 THC is a psychoactive cannabinoid.

The agencies say children and even some adults could mistake the Delta 8 THC products for the real thing.

The products are given such names as Double Stuff Stoneos for Oreos and Stoney Patch for Sour Patch Kids.

In the case of Dope-rope-Bites, they even use the same NERDS mascot as NERDS Rope candy.

The agencies say such marketing is reckless and illegal, and copycat products containing Delta 8 THC pose a health and safety risk, especially among kids.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said an apparent explosion took out an ATM machine in Oro Valley early Wednesday, July 5.
UPDATE: Apparent explosion takes out ATM in Oro Valley
Spreading Threads, a Tucson nonprofit, says Dalton Lee passed away being electrocuted Monday...
Tucson man killed in electrical accident mourned by community, nonprofit
Tucson Police investigating domestic violence situation
State Representative from Tucson formally resigns
State Representative from Tucson formally resigns
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash near Golf Links, Pantano

Latest News

Feeling the heat? Don’t hesitate to call 911
Feeling the heat? Don’t hesitate to call 911
Dick Sheridan
Dick Sheridan, former N.C. State football coach, dies at 81
Anthonie Ruinard was arrested for the murder of 18-year-old Parker League, according to the...
Man arrested in 18-year-old’s murder after body found in bonfire pit off Arizona highway
Pursuit ends in Marana and leads to discovery of fentanyl pills
Authorities: Pursuit that ended in Marana led to discovery of around 2,000 fentanyl pills