Feeling the heat? Don’t hesitate to call 911

Northwest Fire District urges people to not ignore heat-related symptoms.
By J.D. Wallace
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:19 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The persistent heat in southern Arizona can lull people into forgetting to ask for help when treatment is necessary. That can lead some people to avoid calling for help when they need it. Northwest Fire District reminded people to call them instead of trying to wait things out or thinking their situation is not worthy of 911.

Some jobs require working outside, using tools like leaf blowers, in hair-dryer weather.

“I enjoy being outside working, wildlife, plant life, the heat, it’s kind of excessive, but I enjoy it,” said landscaper Daniel Rivera.

Rivera and other outdoor professionals like roofers also try to avoid the worst part of the day.

“We start at 5, we try to get out early so we can beat the heat, at least the excessive heat,” Rivera said.

“You can have a minor symptom, then next thing you know is a major symptom” “In a matter of moments,” said Northwest Fire District Paramedic Starr Modrzejewski.

Modrzejewski and Northwest Fire District Firefighter EMT Damien Vrbanic have responded to calls for numerous years and urged people to call the professionals, even if it feels like they just got too hot.

“So I think it’s important to have that situational awareness about yourself and your trigger points when you’re not feeling well. Maybe you’re seeing spots, you’re feeling nauseous,” Vrbanic said.

“Definitely, if you stop sweating, that’s a big indication of an emergency. You want to be sweating when it’s hot. Sweating is normal. Excessive sweating, of course, you’re going to want to replenish those things. But if you stop sweating, that is a major emergency,” Modrzejewski said.

They say don’t and because you think your symptoms aren’t that big a deal. They could be.

“The older population, they made it a lot of years, they’re pretty strong, strong-willed as well and they’ll sometimes postpone calling 911 when they probably should have called a little bit sooner,” Modrzejewski said.

“A day like today, I worry about hiking, especially people that are from out of state, they don’t realize how hot it can be here and it can really creep up on you if you’re not acclimated properly,” Vrbanic said.

Because they can help you recover a lot faster than you can help yourself.

“When somebody, you know, us, followed by the hospital, can get someone to a place of comfort or back to their functioning level way quicker than you can on your own at home,” Modrzejewski said.

For Daniel Rivera, the best way to beat the heat is to respect it.

“Stay hydrated, take breaks as you need them, and try to get the job finished,” Rivera said.

The Northwest Fire District also emphasized that hydration is a long day. Drink water hours before any outside activity. If you’re thirsty, you are already behind the hydration curve.

