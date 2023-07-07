Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Excessive heat and increasing storm chances

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:35 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Excessive Heat Warning has been extended through Thursday, July 13th. Highs will continue to climb several degrees above normal each afternoon, with temperatures approaching daily records.

Moisture gradually increases Friday through early next week, reintroducing a chance for storms during the afternoon and evening hours. Storms will first concentrate south and east of Tucson, with concerns of gusty winds and dry lightning. The best chance for wetting rains will stay close to the international border early next week.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 109°.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 108°. Slight chance of a storm.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 107°. Isolated storms possible.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a high near 107°. Isolated storms possible.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a high near 109°. Isolated storms possible.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 111°. Isolated storms possible.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 110°. Slight chance of a storm.

