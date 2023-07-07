Fourth of July celebrations leave behind plenty of clean-up for county crews

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -Independence Day draws many people to the county and city parks to celebrate, but once the celebration is over, plenty of trash remains.

Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation said it is not uncommon to see a good amount of trash left after a holiday and the Fourth of July is no exception.

“There typically is more to pick up on the days after our holidays. So, we see quite a bit of stuff. We have to make sure we’re cleaning those trash cans because they’re overflowing, just routine stuff, just amplified after those holidays,” said Nikki Reck, public information officer with Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation.

The extra trash does mean extra work for county crews. This can result in other smaller duties being pushed back until later.

“If folks would pick up after themselves just a little bit better and not leave behind stuff, we could get to those things a little bit more quickly and not have to prioritize them to the next day or to the end of the day if we’re lucky,” said Reck.

As the 13 News team investigated some of the county and city parks, we did discover a mess at one city park. Among the trash was used fireworks.

We reached out to the city for comment, but they were unavailable for an interview. They did tell us that it is illegal to use any fireworks in city parks. This same rule applies at the county level.

“It doesn’t end with Fourth of July fireworks, we still have birthday parties, we still have those gender reveals, we still have any kind of party,” said Reck. “Make sure that you’re following the guidelines and you’re being respectful to your fellow human being at our parks, because we want to make sure that nothing gets damaged or broken.”

Reck added that any fireworks or trash left behind can be damaging to the environment and wildlife.

“Trash could harm the wildlife, it could harm the plant life, because depending on how something gets on a plant or cactus or anything it could harm the way they grow if it’s not spotted in time. So there’s a lot of impact to not just picking up your trash or engaging wildlife in a way you shouldn’t or shooting off fireworks,” said Reck.

The county asked that the next time you hold a celebration, please be responsible and clean up after yourself. This shows respect to the crew working to keep the parks clean.

