‘Historic day’ as Green Valley Fire District adds another ambulance

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - More help is here for the Green Valley Fire District as a new ambulance has been delivered to help with more calls as more people move to Green Valley.

Leaders there called the new addition ‘historic,’ especially since this has been over a year in the making. Fire officials say they respond to about 6,000 calls every year, but already more than halfway through 2023 they are already about 500 calls ahead of that pace.

While first responders say getting this new ambulance will help with those calls, getting it took some time. For example, they needed to see the number of people taken by ambulance every day, and also how many calls an ambulance makes now.

Green Valley is a big retirement community, so many of the calls are related to strokes, cardiac arrests or respiratory issues. Crews say between Sahuarita, Green Valley and Tucson, it’s easy to be shorthanded.

“We’re very excited about filling this need for the community, we’re very proud of staying on top of our call volume and making sure that needs are met for both Green Valley and Sahuarita,” Deputy Chief of operations for Green Valley Fire District Greg Vanalstine said. “And we’re excited about providing this service for the community and adding this new apparatus”

It takes about a year to get an ambulance for first responders, and that’s why the district has already started the process to get another one by the middle of 2024.

