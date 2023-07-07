Local ranch helps horses during excessive heat wave

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - It’s another hot day at Hitching Post Ranch, with over 40 horses to keep cool.

“If you get your shirt a little wet and then the wind hits it like it’s blowing right now,” co-owner of Hitching Post Ranch Rich Young said, “it’s a tremendous cooling effect and so that’s what they’re getting right now.”

It feels as if the excessive heat has lingered for too long in Southern Arizona and humans aren’t the only ones who are sick of it.

Co-owner of the ranch Rich Young, says they use shade to make sure the horses get relief from the brutal sun and make sure they’re drinking enough water.

“When you pinch them,” Young said, “if the skin stays out.. you do that to a horse, and they’re dehydrated, that’ll tell you for sure.”

During the summers, well water is the lifeblood of the ranch. As the amount of water in Arizona shrinks, it leaves Young worried.

“If we don’t get the amount of snow that we need in a year, and if we don’t get the amount of rain that we need in a year,” Young said, “then things really start to back up on us and as you know we’re only having a greater and greater demand year over year now.”

While the upcoming monsoon is a great time to retain water and cool off the horses, it can also lead to big expenses.

“If the monsoons directly soak our manure piles, then it’s more expensive to haul off. The city charges us by the ton to get it hauled off to the dump,” Young said.

The workers at the ranch also try to divide their time in the mornings and at night to stay cool.

