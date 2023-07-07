Residents in western Arizona return home as Stockton Hill Fire burns 589 acres, 52% contained

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Evacuation orders for a handful of residents in western Arizona impacted by a wildfire have been lifted. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office informed people who had to leave six homes in the Red Wing Canyon area late Thursday that they could return.

Fire officials say the Stockton Hill Fire, located 13 miles (21 kilometers) north of Kingman, has burned 589 acres and is 52% contained. Crews have been able to get a line around the entire fire. Now, the 225 firefighters are focusing on extinguishing any hotspots and developing a second fire line to protect homes to the north.

Weather conditions are forecasted to be dry and windy Friday, but the lines have been tested in winds and are holding. The Arizona Department of Forestry says crews will continue to improve and strengthen lines over the next few days.

The fire was reported on Tuesday. The cause is under investigation, but authorities believed it was human-caused. There have been no injuries or damage to structures.

