Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Tucson man sentenced for 2018 murder

Paul John Alvarez Sr.
Paul John Alvarez Sr.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:58 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Paul John Alvarez Sr., 43, was in court Friday morning to be sentenced for killing a Tucson man nearly five years ago.

Alvarez, who pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, drive-by shooting and endangerment in April 2023, was sentenced to 25 years with 1,732 days (4.7 years) of time served.

Authorities said Alvarez fatally shot 28-year-old Vashaun Baker at a basketball court in midtown Tucson on Oct. 8, 2018. The Tucson Police Department said Alvarez’s teen son got into a fight with Baker. After the fight, Alvarez drove to the court near North Craycroft Road and East Fifth Street and shot Baker several times.

“Immediately following the altercation, (Alvarez’s son) left the court and called his father,” the TPD said in a news release. “Alvarez drove to the court alone and asked the players if they knew who had been fighting with his son. Vashaun was still at the court and informed Alvarez that he was the one involved. Alvarez then pulled out a handgun and shot Vashaun multiple times.”

The TPD said one of the rounds shot by Alvarez hit a parked vehicle. In that vehicle was a mother and her 18-month-old child. Neither of the two were injured.

Alvarez fled the scene but eventually turned himself in.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pursuit ends in Marana and leads to discovery of fentanyl pills
Authorities: Pursuit that ended in Marana led to discovery of around 2,000 fentanyl pills
Tucson Police investigating domestic violence situation
Spreading Threads, a Tucson nonprofit, says Dalton Lee passed away being electrocuted Monday...
Tucson man killed in electrical accident mourned by community, nonprofit
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash near Golf Links, Pantano
Conrad Ahrens is facing several charges following a Fourth of July crash near La Canada and...
One arrested after three-vehicle crash near La Canada and Sunset

Latest News

52-year-old Arturo Gastelum
PCSD: Suspect arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run crash near Mission, Irvington
Car fire spreads to home in Tucson
Car fire spreads to home in Tucson
Car fire spreads to home in Tucson
Construction workers help put out vehicle fire in Marana
Construction workers help put out vehicle fire in Marana