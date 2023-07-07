Tucson man sentenced for 2018 murder

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Paul John Alvarez Sr., 43, was in court Friday morning to be sentenced for killing a Tucson man nearly five years ago.

Alvarez, who pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, drive-by shooting and endangerment in April 2023, was sentenced to 25 years with 1,732 days (4.7 years) of time served.

Authorities said Alvarez fatally shot 28-year-old Vashaun Baker at a basketball court in midtown Tucson on Oct. 8, 2018. The Tucson Police Department said Alvarez’s teen son got into a fight with Baker. After the fight, Alvarez drove to the court near North Craycroft Road and East Fifth Street and shot Baker several times.

“Immediately following the altercation, (Alvarez’s son) left the court and called his father,” the TPD said in a news release. “Alvarez drove to the court alone and asked the players if they knew who had been fighting with his son. Vashaun was still at the court and informed Alvarez that he was the one involved. Alvarez then pulled out a handgun and shot Vashaun multiple times.”

The TPD said one of the rounds shot by Alvarez hit a parked vehicle. In that vehicle was a mother and her 18-month-old child. Neither of the two were injured.

Alvarez fled the scene but eventually turned himself in.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.