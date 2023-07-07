Tucson Police Department needs your help investigating deadly crash on Golf Links near Wilmot

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department needs your help investigating a deadly crash.

The TPD said Manuel Abel Sanchez, 21, was killed in a two-vehicle crash near Golf Links and Wilmot in Tucson late Friday, June 30. His passenger was treated for minor injuries.

The Tucson Police Department said the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Golf Links at South Sahuara Avenue. According to the TPD, Sanchez was speeding down Golf Links when he lost control and hit an 18-wheeler.

TPD wants to find out if there were other vehicles driving in a group or driving recklessly in this area before the crash happened.

“We’re not saying this is street racing related but just given the circumstances, it’s a very good possibility,” said Frank Magos, Public Information Officer at TPD.

Sanchez was driving a red 90s Honda Civic Hatchback with gray primer paint. Magos said the driver of the semi was not injured, distracted, or impaired.

“We believe the driver of this Honda Civic may have been following and part of a group of more than two to three vehicles traveling eastbound on Golf Links,” said Magos.

If you saw a group of vehicles driving fast, revving engines, or have camera footage of the crash itself, police need your help.

“We are looking for any kind of cameras that were in the area as well as drivers specifically,” said Magos.

A new Traffic Watch Program made for incidents like this could help prevent crashes in the future.

Within the first month of launching, the TPD received more than 100 submissions.

“If you see someone driving dangerously, recklessly, putting the public in danger, that’s what this program is about. Get as much detailed information about that driver, about their vehicle, their license plate and you can go to the Traffic Watch website and upload that information as well as videos and pictures. That information will make its way to a police officer who will actually review the violation you’re sending us to,” said Magos.

Always use a dashcam or have a passenger take pictures or video before sending them to TPD.

If you saw or heard anything that could help police investigate the crash that happened here on June 30, you can call 88-CRIME.

