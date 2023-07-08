Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Amber Alert issued for missing N.C. teen who may be headed to Alabama

Jocelyn Jacobs (L) is believed to be with Maria M. Gunn (R).
Jocelyn Jacobs (L) is believed to be with Maria M. Gunn (R).(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Gray Media
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 2:54 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEMBROKE, N.C. (Gray News) - Police in North Carolina are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who may be headed to Alabama.

Pembroke police say Jocelyn Jacobs, 15, is believed to be with Maria M. Gunn, 37.

The two are said to be in a white Ford Explorer with Alabama tag number 725BK1. The vehicle is described as chrome silver trim on the rear displaying “EXPLORER.”

Jacobs has black hair and brown eyes. She is 5′2″ and weighs 135 lbs. She was last seen wearing a dark T-shirt and blue sweatpants with the lettering Pink down the left leg.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 733-9569.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car fire spreads to home in Tucson
Car fire spreads to home in Tucson
MCSO detectives arrested Anthonie Ruinard for the murder of 18-year-old Parker League.
Tucson restaurant owner behind bars for gruesome murder of teen in Apache Junction
Sanchez was driving this red 90s Honda Civic covered in gray primer paint.
Tucson Police Department needs your help investigating deadly crash on Golf Links near Wilmot
Pursuit ends in Marana and leads to discovery of fentanyl pills
Authorities: Pursuit that ended in Marana led to discovery of around 2,000 fentanyl pills
Charles Alfred Ramsey is facing several child sex crime charges.
Former Benson High teacher charged with child sex crimes

Latest News

A 47-year-old man has died in a crash involving a golf cart and a tractor-trailer, according to...
Man dies in golf cart after being struck by tractor-trailer, authorities say
FILE - The six plane occupants were pronounced dead on scene shortly after authorities found...
Six killed when small plane crashes, bursts into flames in field near Southern California airport
FILE - In this July 7, 2019 file photo, United States' Megan Rapinoe celebrates after scoring...
US soccer star Megan Rapinoe announces she’ll retire after the NWSL season
FILE - A pedestrian walks past a sign for the Iowa Caucuses on a downtown skywalk, in Des...
Iowa GOP schedules Jan. 15, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, for leadoff presidential caucuses