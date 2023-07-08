FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Excessive heat warning continues with storms possible in Cochise and Santa Cruz counties

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Saturday is the 7th straight day Tucson has been under an excessive heat warning, with a high of 108 degrees. It’s potentially the longest such streak this area has seen and is expected to remain in effect until Thursday at 8 p.m. There is also a 10% chance of precipitation in Tucson, with chances up to 30% in Santa Cruz and Cochise counties.

