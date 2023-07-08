The first tiny home made from plastic has arrived in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The prototype ByFusion 80 square-foot tiny home has landed on the front doorstep of the Ward 6 City Council Office, much to the delight of Steve Kozachik, who has spent the last year and a half singing the praises of the company and what it can do for Tucson.

ByFusion Global Inc. takes plastics that are non-recyclable and turns them into 22-pound construction-grade plastic bricks which can be used to construct tiny homes.

Otherwise, the plastics would rot in a landfill or clog the oceans. It can take the plastics hundreds of years to degrade in a landfill.

The ByFusion CEO, Heidi Kujawa, was on hand for the arrival of the tiny home in Tucson.

“This is one is our first prototypes, and I’m so excited it’s here in Tucson right now,” she told us.

Tucson has an agreement to bring the company to the city to manufacture the plastic blocks which will be used by the city for several projects and will be sold at some retail outlets.

The agreement is in the final stages and two sites have been chosen as potential manufacturing sites. It’s hoped they can begin manufacturing by the end of the year or shortly thereafter.

“It depends on where we actually go and how much works need to happen to get the facility ready,” Kujawa said. “But that’s basically what we’re working towards, between 10 and 11 months.”

When that happens, it will be a big boost to Kozachik’s vision since he began advocating for the company and its move to Tucson.

“My vision is to, lets amend our building codes so that we can create tiny home villages within and around the perimeter of Tucson,” he said.

Kozachik believes the tiny homes can be used as transitional housing to keep the homeless out of the elements while they look for permanent housing.

“That we can get some of the people who now are sleeping in tents and out in the open air or in arroyos, we can get them in structures,” he said.

His office has collected tons of non-recyclable plastics which are ready to be molded into the construction grade blocks, which he feels will have several advantages over the traditional cinder blocks.

They fit together much like a child’s Lego set.

“That’s what we’ve done here, we’ve stacked up the walls and just dropped some threaded steel through the openings and cinched them all together,” he demonstrated. “You don’t need mortar, you don’t need concrete, you don’t need to hire a mason.”

With a few upgrades, they could tackle the high cost of housing and make it more affordable. An added plus, anyone needing a granny flat out back or a shed or storage unit can put them together in just a few hours, like the prototype on Kozachi’s front porch.

“It took about twenty minutes to stack all the blocks and about another couple of hours to screw on the exterior siding, get the roof up,” said Kujawa. “So it went up pretty quick.”

She went on to say, “All in all, somebody could get it done in a couple of days.”

The city zoning department is working on the zoning changes that will permit these homes’ use if they meet certain specifications.

It seems they picked a good 110-degree day to show off just what it can do. “If you stand next to a cinder block wall during the summer, you feel the heat radiate off of it,” Kozachik said. “These absorb the heat and that’s the reason they’re so good from the standpoint in keeping it cool when it’s 110 outside.”

The small units do not have to be used as tiny homes. Many other applications exist, such as an office, art studio, storage shed, or whatever a homeowner needs.

The city council will further discuss the future of ByFusion and the blocks at its next meeting on July 18.

