Former Benson High teacher charged with child sex crimes

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A Benson High teacher has been charged with several child sex crimes.

According to the Benson Police Department, Charles Alfred Ramsey was arrested Friday on charges of sexual conduct with a minor, child sex trafficking, sexual abuse, luring a minor, child abuse, and furnishing obscene or harmful items to minors.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the 65-year-old Ramsey is being held on a $500,000 bond.

According to CoolFMOnline, Ramsey has been fired after spending several years as a chemistry teacher at the school.

🚨BREAKING:BENSON AZ SCHOOL TEACHER ARRESTED FOR CHILD SEX TRAFFICKING AND SEXUAL CONDUCT WITH A MINOR: Terri Jo Neff... Posted by Coolfmonline.com on Friday, July 7, 2023

