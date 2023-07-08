Advertise
Former Benson High teacher charged with child sex crimes

Charles Alfred Ramsey is facing several child sex crime charges.
Charles Alfred Ramsey is facing several child sex crime charges.(Benson Police Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:04 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A Benson High teacher has been charged with several child sex crimes.

According to the Benson Police Department, Charles Alfred Ramsey was arrested Friday on charges of sexual conduct with a minor, child sex trafficking, sexual abuse, luring a minor, child abuse, and furnishing obscene or harmful items to minors.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the 65-year-old Ramsey is being held on a $500,000 bond.

According to CoolFMOnline, Ramsey has been fired after spending several years as a chemistry teacher at the school.

