Heat strains homeless and their resources

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - High temperatures have been creating high stress for everyone across southern Arizona. Those who provide services to the homeless make special efforts during the summer months to provide relief during the day. But the extreme temperatures are really testing things. The Salvation Army in Tucson has more people wanting to be there than they accommodate. Even with noon to 5 p.m. as the time for chilling out there, people are still looking for a bed at night.

On midday Friday, Santa Rita Park had plenty of people looking for shade.

“So I’m just riding it out staying here in the heat,” said Albert Garcia, who is homeless.

Garcia wanted more than shade; he wanted a bed but said those are always full at places like Salvation Army.

“There’s no help whatsoever. There’s not. There’s not. And especially with a man like me with a head injury and I just had two surgeries. And I can’t even get a bed space,” Garcia said.

“We get a lot of repeats. A lot of people, a lot of our clients, we know who they are, and they have a 21-day window to come in and to stay in the program,” said Captain Christopher Kim, the Tucson city coordinator for the Salvation Army.

Salvation Army’s 104 beds are booked, but during the day, there are cots in limited numbers.

“Anybody who wants to come in, get a shower, do some laundry, get some rest, get away from the heat and go back outside,” Capt. Kim said.

The hours are limited for midday chilling operations like the Salvation Army’s, which is noon to 5 p.m., and some relief efforts are done by noon. Staffing can be an issue, with organizations doing their best to offer water to those who need it. The city’s cooling centers are really geared for just a quiet respite, noon to 4 p.m., in a room in a community center like El Rio on the west side.

“We would love to have a shelter right across the street from here next year but that just means somebody’s going to have to step up and say here’s the money, go ahead and build it, but we’ll see what happens, God-willing,” Capt. Kim said as he stood in the Salvation Army Hospitality House on Speedway.

The extreme temperatures highlight how everyone seems to be asking for just a little more help.

“Just to get out of the heat, just for a few hours,” Garcia said.

Salvation Army will consider expanding its daytime capacity beyond 50 to 55, but that can strain staffing and resources.

