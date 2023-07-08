Pima County Schools tackling teacher shortage as school year gets closer

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Pima County Schools is again facing pressure to bring teachers to their school districts, but the issue isn’t in numbers.

“There’s plenty of certified, qualified educators certainly in the state of Arizona,” President of Tucson Education Association Jim Byrne said, “but they’re just not taking positions within the state and certainly locally as well and it speaks to a number of different things.”

Whether it’s low pay, high stress, or difficult working conditions, the role of educator continuously shrinks in desirability, with schools in Arizona lacking the resources to help attract teachers.

“Arizona being one of the lowest funded states for education,” Pima County Schools Superintendent Dustin Williams said, “it’s hard to keep teachers here and it’s hard to recruit them.”

During the summers, Pima County Schools says it’s an opportunity to create conversation on the best way to move forward when it comes to getting enough educators in the classroom for students.

“The profession obviously doesn’t pay a lot, so it’s hard to drive people here, but also the conditions of how they teach and how they’re supported with professional development,” Williams said, “making sure that the teachers have all of the tools and strategies to be effective and that’s kind of what they do during the summer – planning that all up and making sure that those teachers and all those educators can be supported.”

When financial methods fail, Pima County Schools has been turning to emergency teaching licenses in order to fill roles at school – lowering job requirements.

“You’ve seen everyone put any strategy that they could make it better to have someone in that classroom at a faster pace,” Williams said. “It’s all hands on deck at this point.”

While many educators in Pima County don’t meet the traditional teaching tools, most people in the district welcome the extra hands to help.

“I want to fight for fully certified folks who meet our requirements and standards,” Byrne said, “but knowing what we’re up against, if people who are interested in this work they want to run into the fire, get a mask, get them some tools and let’s tackle this fire together.”

