Another hot day in southern Arizona, how people are dealing with the heat

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - With a high of 108 degrees in Tucson, people around Tucson are beating the heat in their own ways.

At the Tucson Premium Outlets, less people were seen walking around the stores than usual.

Businesses at the outlets, like Famous Wok, say fewer shoppers mean less business.

“Before we went into spring break,” said Juan Moreno, an employee at Famous Wok, “we were seeing around 100 customers a day. Now, it was probably cut in half, we’re getting around 40.”

But while some are struggling with the heat and its effects, others aren’t letting the sun get in the way of what they have to do.

In Marana, the Baldwin-Joiner family is hard at work packing their belongings to move into their new home. Parking the truck as close to the door as possible, they are taking every shortcut they can to make the move quicker and more efficient.

The family says the best way to beat the heat is to work around the sun’s schedule.

“We moved throughout the night because it’s just so hot to do it during the day,” says Layla Baldwin. “And we’re moving today as well, but we did a majority of it last night.”

And for kids and families, there is no better or more fun way to cool off than to head to a splash pad.

There are seven splash pads in the City of Tucson, plus two splash pads run by Pima County, for families to enjoy from 8 a.m. to sunset.

“It was hot enough to come out to the splash pad, it’s even hot enough to come out twice. Morning and evening,” said Sara Febes.

Febes and her daughter try not to leave the house after 10 a.m., but they have some tricks to keep them cool during the hottest hours of the day. To help keep her daughter Emory cool, Sara relies on a lunch bag staple: an ice pack.

“It’s something that Emory can play around with, put it up against her chest or on the back of her neck to keep them cool. But it’s something childproof.”

