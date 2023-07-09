Crews responding to rockslide at Sabino Canyon recreation area

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff Department Search and Rescue Unit is currently on the scene of a reported rockslide in the Sabino Canyon recreation area.

The area is temporarily closed at the parking lot.

PCSD says there are no reported injuries.

PCSD says the Search and Rescue Unit is trying to determine the extent of any damage.

