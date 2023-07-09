Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Crews responding to rockslide at Sabino Canyon recreation area

By 13 News Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 11:13 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff Department Search and Rescue Unit is currently on the scene of a reported rockslide in the Sabino Canyon recreation area.

The area is temporarily closed at the parking lot.

PCSD says there are no reported injuries.

PCSD says the Search and Rescue Unit is trying to determine the extent of any damage.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MCSO detectives arrested Anthonie Ruinard for the murder of 18-year-old Parker League.
Tucson restaurant owner behind bars for gruesome murder of teen in Apache Junction
The first tiny home made from plastic has arrived in Tucson
The first tiny home made from plastic has arrived in Tucson
Charles Alfred Ramsey is facing several child sex crime charges.
Former Benson High teacher charged with child sex crimes
The mother of two said she first started getting tattoos at the age of 20.
Mom with 800 tattoos says she can’t get a job
Paul John Alvarez Sr.
Tucson man sentenced for 2018 murder

Latest News

Tucson will see a high of 104 degrees with similar temperatures expected around the region.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler temperatures and possible rain in southern Arizona
Food trucks adapt to extreme heat conditions
Food trucks adapt to extreme heat conditions
SUNDAY SPOTLIGHT: One-On-One with Representative Juan Ciscomani
SUNDAY SPOTLIGHT: One-On-One with Representative Juan Ciscomani
Food trucks adapt to extreme heat conditions
Food trucks adapt to extreme heat conditions