FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler temperatures and possible rain in southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Cooler temperatures are expected in southern Arizona Sunday as moisture continues to make its way into the area. Tucson will see a high of 104 degrees with similar temperatures expected around the region. There will also be a 30% chance of precipitation Sunday afternoon into Monday morning. Chances for rain and scattered thunderstorms will be 30-50% in Santa Cruz and Cochise counties. Breezy conditions are expected this afternoon as well. These chances of rain will continue through the majority of the upcoming week.

