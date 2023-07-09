FIRST ALERT FORECAST: WEEKEND & EARLY WEEK STORM CHANCES

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Southeastern Arizona (including the Tucson metro area), will have a chance to receive storms tomorrow through Wednesday. Our storm chances will diminish slightly late next week through the following weekend. These storms will be scattered in nature, so they will be very hit or miss. Therefore, we are giving Tucson around a 30% chance of storms tomorrow through Wednesday during the afternoon and evening hours.

The Excessive Heat Warning continues through Thursday evening with temperatures around 106/108 tomorrow through early next week. However, temperatures will ramp back up to around 110 from Wednesday through next weekend.

** A not-so-fun little tidbit about the Excessive Heat Warning: By Thursday, we will be on our 12th straight warned day (and there is a very real chance that it could be extended past then)!**

SUNDAY: Party cloudy with a high near 106°. Isolated storms possible.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a high near 107°. Isolated storms possible.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a high near 108°. Isolated storms possible.

WEDNESDAY: Party cloudy with a high near 110°. Isolated storms possible.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 109°. Near record high temperatures. Slight chance of a storm.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 109°. Near record high temperatures. Slight chance of a storm.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high near 109°. Near record high temperatures. Slight chance of a storm.

