Food trucks adapt to extreme heat conditions

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The excessive heat is continuing to impact local businesses… especially ones on wheels.

Several different food truck spots around Tucson have either shortened their hours or closed for the duration of the summer because of the extreme temperatures.

Sumaj Bolivian has been open in Tucson since March and they’re facing the extreme heat for the first time not just for their workers.

“The first two months it was success,” Sumaj Bolivian chef Alexandra Gutierrez said. “The last month it started to go down, our sales. Even to stand up and wait for your food is a problem with people waiting in their cars, sometimes there’s no place to park, in some situations I wish we fix it but it’s hard.”

Today was their last day for quite a while after their generator broke down while working many hours in the sun.

“We have some trouble right now, for the heat,” Gutierrez said. “So, we have to send it to fix it so we might close.”

The heat-related issues came far before the generator malfunction.

“It’s so hot right now, even inside we’re using an oven,” Gutierrez said. “Our oven works at 500 degrees for the saltenas, so it’s so hot inside.”

They say the best way for them to keep cool is fans and air conditioning. Now, all that’s left is to do now is wait for the numbers on the thermometer to start dropping.

Sumaj Bolivian hopes to reopen in August.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.