Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

How the heat wave in Arizona impacts allergies

Some common symptoms you may experience with these high pollen levels include a runny, itchy or...
Some common symptoms you may experience with these high pollen levels include a runny, itchy or congested nose, sneezing, red eyes and itchy ears and throat.(Arizona's Family)
By Steven Sarabia
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:49 PM MST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - As temperatures continue to rise in the Valley, so do certain pollens, which can cause problems for some Arizona residents. “When it’s hot and dry that’s when they get into the air. When they get into the air that’s when it gets into your nose and that when you have nasal congestion,” said Dr Sanjay Patel, an Allergist with Desert Center for Allergy and Chest Disease.

When conditions are as hot and dry as they are this July in the Valley, Dr. Patel said pollen from mold thrives. “The way they reproduce is they put spores in the air and they like to do that when it’s really hot.” This time of year, grasses can also cause problems.

If you are suffering during this string of First Alert Weather days, Dr. Patel said there are a few things you can keep in mind. Doing yard work stirs pollen into the air around you, especially when cutting the grass. “Cutting that grass will bring it up into the air and to your nose. If you are working outside in the soil and leaves those will also pick things up into the air.”

The brutal heat wave hitting Arizona can take a serious and dangerous toll on the body.

With the heat, you may be tempted to hang your clothes up to dry; however, pollen can travel hundreds of miles in the air and end up right on whatever you leave out. “Your clothes will collect all those spores and pollen on them and you could end up wearing them all day long.”

Dr. Patel said if you are sensitive to these types of summer pollens, you may want to shower before bed to get it all off you before you sleep. Some common symptoms you may experience with these high pollen levels include a runny, itchy or congested nose, sneezing, red eyes and itchy ears and throat.

To help ease these symptoms, Dr. Patel recommends you talk with your doctor about the best treatments for you.

Extreme heat doesn't just impact your physical body but it can be hard on your mental health as well. Experts have tips to help with your mental state.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MCSO detectives arrested Anthonie Ruinard for the murder of 18-year-old Parker League.
Tucson restaurant owner behind bars for gruesome murder of teen in Apache Junction
The first tiny home made from plastic has arrived in Tucson
The first tiny home made from plastic has arrived in Tucson
Crews responding to rockslide at Sabino Canyon recreation area
Crews responding to rockslide at Sabino Canyon recreation area
Charles Alfred Ramsey is facing several child sex crime charges.
Former Benson High teacher charged with child sex crimes
Paul John Alvarez Sr.
Tucson man sentenced for 2018 murder

Latest News

Tucson will see a high of 104 degrees with similar temperatures expected around the region.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler temperatures and possible rain in southern Arizona
The Coronado National Forest said the cause of the Beehive Fire, which started on June 30, is...
UPDATE: Beehive Fire 81% contained, some restrictions lifted
The forest service says the Beehive Fire 2 is 100 acres and has no containment.
UPDATE: Crews still battling Beehive 2 fire
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: WEEKEND AND EARLY WEEK STORM CHANCES
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: WEEKEND & EARLY WEEK STORM CHANCES