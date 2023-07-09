How the heat wave in Arizona impacts allergies

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - As temperatures continue to rise in the Valley, so do certain pollens, which can cause problems for some Arizona residents. “When it’s hot and dry that’s when they get into the air. When they get into the air that’s when it gets into your nose and that when you have nasal congestion,” said Dr Sanjay Patel, an Allergist with Desert Center for Allergy and Chest Disease.

When conditions are as hot and dry as they are this July in the Valley, Dr. Patel said pollen from mold thrives. “The way they reproduce is they put spores in the air and they like to do that when it’s really hot.” This time of year, grasses can also cause problems.

If you are suffering during this string of First Alert Weather days, Dr. Patel said there are a few things you can keep in mind. Doing yard work stirs pollen into the air around you, especially when cutting the grass. “Cutting that grass will bring it up into the air and to your nose. If you are working outside in the soil and leaves those will also pick things up into the air.”

The brutal heat wave hitting Arizona can take a serious and dangerous toll on the body.

With the heat, you may be tempted to hang your clothes up to dry; however, pollen can travel hundreds of miles in the air and end up right on whatever you leave out. “Your clothes will collect all those spores and pollen on them and you could end up wearing them all day long.”

Dr. Patel said if you are sensitive to these types of summer pollens, you may want to shower before bed to get it all off you before you sleep. Some common symptoms you may experience with these high pollen levels include a runny, itchy or congested nose, sneezing, red eyes and itchy ears and throat.

To help ease these symptoms, Dr. Patel recommends you talk with your doctor about the best treatments for you.

Extreme heat doesn't just impact your physical body but it can be hard on your mental health as well. Experts have tips to help with your mental state.

